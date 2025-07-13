UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $61,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 6,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of UNH opened at $303.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.