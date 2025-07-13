Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $281.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.