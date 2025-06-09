Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 650 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $14,684,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 3.6%

BATS PMAY opened at $37.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

