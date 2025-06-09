Sivia Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

AMD opened at $116.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.78.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.