iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stock Position Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,842,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for 8.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $480,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 158,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

