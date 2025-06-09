Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) is McCarthy & Cox’s 7th Largest Position

McCarthy & Cox raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 457,480 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,066,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 158,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after buying an additional 116,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,395,000.

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3388 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

