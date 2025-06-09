John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

