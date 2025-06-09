FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Holdings Cut by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,716 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for 0.3% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $12,819,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $7,902,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $49.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $879.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

