McCarthy & Cox Sells 96,571 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

McCarthy & Cox cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,571 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September makes up about 0.3% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McCarthy & Cox owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 1.5%

FSEP opened at $46.88 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

