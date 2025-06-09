Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – June 6th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and commercialize materials, devices or systems engineered at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential—and accompanying risks—of cutting-edge applications in fields such as electronics, medicine and advanced materials. Because nanotechnology remains an emerging sector, its stocks often exhibit higher volatility tied to scientific breakthroughs, regulatory developments and commercialization milestones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.73. 49,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.03. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $234.59.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 169,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 43,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,835. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 10,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,476. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

