Green Energy Stocks To Research – June 6th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, NWTN, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the development, production, and distribution of renewable and low-carbon power sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and bioenergy. They offer investors a way to support environmental sustainability objectives while taking ownership positions in businesses positioned to benefit from the global transition away from fossil fuels. By buying green energy stocks, shareholders participate in both the financial performance and the ecological impact of the clean-energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 560,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,080. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 531,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 158,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $243.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 131,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

