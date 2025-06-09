Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $3,704,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $215.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average of $175.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

