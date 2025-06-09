Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

