First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 107,050.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.59.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

