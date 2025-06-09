Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 901 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $245.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

