First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 18,845 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 88.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after buying an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $219,977,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $195,745,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 2,714,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $152,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,760.18. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:NI opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

