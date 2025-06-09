McCarthy & Cox Raises Stock Position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

McCarthy & Cox raised its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises 2.0% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCarthy & Cox owned 1.05% of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JSMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,614,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,000.

Get Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.17. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.