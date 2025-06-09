Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 203 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $255.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.34. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.