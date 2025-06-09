Sherman Asset Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $8.97 on Monday. Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12.

About Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

