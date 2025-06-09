NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

