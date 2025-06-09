Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 203,055 Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 203,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

GTEK stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

