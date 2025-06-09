Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 343.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.61.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $608.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,766.96, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

