Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after buying an additional 241,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

