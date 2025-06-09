Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $951,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.94 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.70.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

