Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7%

PG stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.