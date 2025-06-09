Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2025 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2025 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Canada Goose had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

5/22/2025 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Canada Goose had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

5/22/2025 – Canada Goose was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Canada Goose Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canada Goose by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

