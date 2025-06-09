Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Cut by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

