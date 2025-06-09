Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 11,711 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

