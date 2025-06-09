Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 3,189 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $171.88 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

