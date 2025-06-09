Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,829,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

