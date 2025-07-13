Financial Security Advisor Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

