Congress Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $194,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,768,042.18. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,518.73. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $132.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

