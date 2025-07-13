ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $937.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.08 and a 200-day moving average of $959.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

