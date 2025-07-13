473 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

TSLA stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

