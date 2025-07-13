Asset Dedication LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 114.9% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 2,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 259.2% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $299.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.54. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

