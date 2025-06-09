Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $16,106.31 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,349.12. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00.
AIP stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
