Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $16,106.31 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,349.12. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 11,823.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arteris by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIP

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.