ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Purchases $10,612.00 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,612.00.
1313366 Ontario Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 19,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $2,090.00.
- On Thursday, May 8th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 101,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $12,109.90.
- On Thursday, April 24th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 150,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 22nd, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 16th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $3,250.00.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About ThreeD Capital
ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.
