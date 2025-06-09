Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 7,241 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $63.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.