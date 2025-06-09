First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $4,564,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

