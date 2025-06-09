RDA Financial Network Invests $227,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 78,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AME opened at $178.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.68. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

