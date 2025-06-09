McCarthy & Cox Sells 164,102 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

McCarthy & Cox cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,102 shares during the quarter. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2,741.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 108,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FAPR opened at $41.58 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

