Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $94.17

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $79.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

