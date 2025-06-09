Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 73,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL opened at $148.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

