Financial Designs Corp Has $8.33 Million Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Financial Designs Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Financial Designs Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Designs Corp owned 0.24% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,278,000 after buying an additional 2,672,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,524,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 831,712 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.