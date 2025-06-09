Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

