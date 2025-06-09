Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SCHG opened at $28.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

