Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 20,979 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.25% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTAB. Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

