Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.35% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,493.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

AVES opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $701.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

