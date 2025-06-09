Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $232.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

