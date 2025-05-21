Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,997 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,250,000 after buying an additional 4,633,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average is $258.44. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

